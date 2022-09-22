Pediatrician who survived Highland Park parade massacre going to Washington to call for assault weapons ban

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- They are survivors from 12 mass shootings — hundreds of people on Thursday will gather in Washington, D.C. to push law makers to federally ban assault weapons.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Wednesday with a pediatrician who has a unique perspective, and loud message for those in D.C.

Emily Lieberman and her family had their picture snapped at the Highland Park July 4th parade – just minutes before a shooter opened fire on the crowd.

Seven people died in the massacre, and dozens were wounded.

"When we all of the sudden started hearing this, 'Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop!' we knew that we were under attack," Lieberman said. "I hid in a bathroom – single-occupancy bathroom – for two and half hours."

Lieberman's perspective is not just that of a survivor. She's Dr. Emily Lieberman – a pediatrician with Lurie Children's Hospital – and on Thursday, she will speak to victims and survivors from more than 12 mass shootings from across the country.

They are all gathering in D.C. to urge law makers to ban assault weapons on the federal level.

"It is my role moving forward to use my voice as a survivor of a mass shooting to protect the health and safety of the children of this country," Lieberman said. "This is a crisis, and it's a public health crisis – and it demands a public health solution."

The rally was organized by March Fourth — a group of volunteers formed in the days after the Highland Park shooting. Kitty Brandtner is the founder.

"We've got folks from Columbine – which was 20 years ago – all the way to as recent as Highland Park," Brandtner said. "For the first time, they will be joining together to call for a federal ban on assault weapons, and to ask the Senate to pass this bill.

And for those who push back on March Fourth's mission to ban assault-style weapons — or say it will never happen in this political climate – organizers have a message.

"We were told a federal ban would never see the House floor. Two weeks after our rally, not only did it hit the House floor – it was passed," Brandtner said. "I will not stop until we have a federal ban on assault weapons."

Brandtner was referring to a previous rally held in D.C. just days after the Highland Park shooting.