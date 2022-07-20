Highland Park Mayor in D.C. to speak to federal committee about gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The mayor of Highland Park will speak on Capitol Hill about the dangers of military-style assault weapons.

It comes about two weeks after the deadly July 4th parade shooting.

Mayor Nancy Rotering is expected to testify to the senate judiciary committee. It's the10th hearing the committee has held regarding the gun violence epidemic in the past year.

