Watch CBS News
Local News

Highland Park Mayor in D.C. to speak to federal committee about gun violence

/ CBS Chicago

Highland Park Mayor in D.C. to speak to federal committee about gun violence
Highland Park Mayor in D.C. to speak to federal committee about gun violence 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The mayor of Highland Park will speak on Capitol Hill about the dangers of military-style assault weapons. 

It comes about two weeks after the deadly July 4th parade shooting.

Mayor Nancy Rotering is expected to testify to the senate judiciary committee. It's the10th hearing the committee has held regarding the gun violence epidemic in the past year.

You can watch that hearing live at 9 a.m. here: https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/live

First published on July 20, 2022 / 5:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.