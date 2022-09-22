Hundreds of mass shooting victims, survivors returning to D.C. Thursday to demand assault weapons ban

Shooting survivors going to D.C. to call for assault weapon ban

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Hundreds of people who have been impacted by mass shootings are marching on Capitol Hill Thursday to demand a federal assault weapons ban.

Among the activists are Highland Park community members, impacted by the July 4th parade mass shooting that left 7 people dead and dozens more wounded. The local activists are joining Uvalde, Sandy Hook, Columbine and Parkland survivors.

Event speakers include the mother and father of students killed at Robb Elementary school, a doctor who survived the Highland Park parade shooting and a survivor of the Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando.

The group is demanding a federal ban on assault weapons and last marched in D.C. in July.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Wednesday with a pediatrician who has a unique perspective, and loud message for those in D.C.

Emily Lieberman and her family survived the Highland Park parade mass shooting.

Lieberman's perspective is not just that of a survivor. She's Dr. Emily Lieberman – a pediatrician with Lurie Children's Hospital – and on Thursday, she will speak to victims and survivors from more than 12 mass shootings from across the country.

"It is my role moving forward to use my voice as a survivor of a mass shooting to protect the health and safety of the children of this country," Lieberman said. "This is a crisis, and it's a public health crisis – and it demands a public health solution."