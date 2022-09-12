Highland Park first responders being honored for heroic effort during parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Highland Park heroes are being honored for leaping into action during, and after, the 4th of July Parade shooting.

First responders and some local leaders will be awarded the Congressional Certificate of Recognition by Congressman Brad Schneider. This will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the beginning of the Highland Park City Council meeting.

Some leaders, including the Highland Park police and fire chiefs, will also get flags that were flown over the U.S. Capitol.