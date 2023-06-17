Pedestrian struck, sent airborne in Chatham Hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian, sending them airborne in the Chatham neighborhood Friday night.

Police say around 11:10 p.m., a group of pedestrians were crossing 87th Street from south to north between South State St. and South Lafayette Ave. One of the pedestrians was struck by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on 87th Street.

The impact sent the pedestrian through the air who then came to rest on the south sidewalk of 87th Street. That person suffered serious injuries throughout the body.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene to render aid and exchange information, police said.

The car was described as a dark in color four-door 2007-2009 Audi Q7 medium-sized SUV. The car continued to travel eastbound on 87th Street.

MAIU

The vehicle is expected to be missing part of the front grille and a broken headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accidents Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.