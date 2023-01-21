Watch CBS News
Local News

PAWS Pet of the Week: Terry

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Terry
PAWS Pet of the Week: Terry 00:56

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week - Terry

Terry is a dapper 2-year-old Terrier mix. This handsome gentleman loves treats, pets, and all the love he can get! Terry can be nervous in new surroundings and is seeking an adopter to give him some time to adjust. 

terry-1.jpg
PAWS Chicago

Once he feels comfortable, he will lean in for scratches and will happily take treats from your hand. He enjoys plush toys and going for walks. He is a sweet dog who is sure to find a home soon, could it be yours?

Terry is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

paws-puppopup-adoption-event-at-fashion-outlets-of-chicago-press-graphic.jpg
PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago is also hosting a special "Pup Pop Up" adoption event TODAY at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont from noon to 3pm. The adoptable dogs and puppies will be located on the level 1 concourse outside of Forever 21. For more information and to see the adoptable pets, visit www.pawschicago.org.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 5:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.