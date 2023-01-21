CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week - Terry

Terry is a dapper 2-year-old Terrier mix. This handsome gentleman loves treats, pets, and all the love he can get! Terry can be nervous in new surroundings and is seeking an adopter to give him some time to adjust.

PAWS Chicago

Once he feels comfortable, he will lean in for scratches and will happily take treats from your hand. He enjoys plush toys and going for walks. He is a sweet dog who is sure to find a home soon, could it be yours?

Terry is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago is also hosting a special "Pup Pop Up" adoption event TODAY at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont from noon to 3pm. The adoptable dogs and puppies will be located on the level 1 concourse outside of Forever 21. For more information and to see the adoptable pets, visit www.pawschicago.org.