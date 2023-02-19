First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy as warmup continues
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup continues, with temps approaching 50 today under partly cloudy skies.
Partly sunny conditions on Monday with temps in the middle 40s. We stay dry until Wednesday when we expect rain, with a rain/snow mix to the north as we begin the day, turning to all rain.
Stats
Normal High Today- 37
Saturday's High- 44 with 50% sky cover.
Today- 49
Sunrise- 6:42am
Forecast
Today- Decreasing clouds with a high of 49. Breezy, with a South wind of 20 gusting to 30,
Tonight- Mostly cloudy. 31
Monday- Partly sunny and 45.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.