Owner of bar near Momence, Illinois, was shot and killed despite complying with robber, sheriff says

A bar owner in Kankakee County, Illinois, was shot and killed by a robber this week despite complying with his demands and handing over money, authorities said Tuesday.

Courtney Drysdale, 30, of Momence, was shot and killed Monday morning while opening up the bar she owned, The Line, located at 17969 Illinois 14 in a rural area outside Momence right west of the Illinois-Indiana state line.

At 11 a.m. Monday, Drysdale was opening the business and going about her normal routine when a man came in, brandished a gun, and demanded money from the cash register, according to Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey.

"Despite her cooperation, the suspect shot her twice, execution-style, before fleeing the scene," Downey said.

No one else was in the bar at the time, Downey said. Before leaving, the shooter tried to take a digital recording device from the wall, but investigators nevertheless recovered video evidence, Downey said.

Earlier Tuesday, the Kankakee County Sheriff's office released images of a person of interest and a car they believe to be associated with the case. The car was a white four-door BMW sedan with a sunroof and distinctive dark rails, Downey said.

Kankakee County Sheriff's office

Kankakee County Sheriff's office

The suspect had eyeglasses and facial hair, Downey said. The surveillance images showed him wearing a high-vis safety jacket and with a clipboard in hand. Why he wore the jacket and carried the clipboard has not been elaborated upon.

The shooter fled east toward Indiana, and was seen leaving with a gun, Downey said. Anyone who spots the suspect should not approach him, but should rather call 911, as he should be considered armed and dangerous, Downey said.

Downey said Drysdale was deeply loved — not only by her daughter and the rest of the family, but also by her bar patrons and friends.

Courtney Drysdale, via Facebook

Kankakee County authorities were still searching for the shooter on Tuesday, and Crime Stoppers was offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the identification and apprehension of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office at 815-802-7150.

Individuals who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (815) 93-CRIME. Anonymous tips may be eligible for a cash reward.