Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead inside bar in Momence, Illinois

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a bar in Momence, Illinois, on Monday morning.

The Kankakee Sheriff's Office said just before noon, deputies arrived at The Line bar near the Illinois-Indiana state line along Route 114 for reports of a possibly deceased person.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was identified as 30-year-old Courtney M. Drysdale of Momence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The office said detectives classified the incident as a homicide based on the "evidence gathered during preliminary investigation."

The bar posted on social media, "In spite of tragic events, we will be closed until further notice."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office at 815-802-7150.

Individuals who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (815) 93-CRIME. Anonymous tips may be eligible for a cash reward.