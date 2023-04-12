Watch CBS News
Oak Park River Forest High School holding community forum after recent violence

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

OAK PARK, Ill (CBS) -- Oak Park and River Forest High School is dealing with another fight involving several students.

School leaders are holding a community conversation to discuss the incidents and how to create a safe supportive environment.

It will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Last month, hundreds of students walked out of class to voice concerns about sexual harassment and assault.

Brawls in the hallways of the school have been caught on video.

A teen is charged with aggravated battery for a February fight that injured a school security guard.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 7:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

