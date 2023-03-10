Hundreds of students walk out of Oak Park and River Forest H.S. among concerns about fights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of students walked out of Oak Park and River Forest High School on Friday afternoon.

No comment from the school so far, but it's believed the students are upset about fights at the school.

The school board held a meeting Thursday night to address fights and brawls that teachers say have become too common.

Teachers are demanding more be done about a safer school.

All-out brawls have been captured on video more than once in the halls of Oak Park and River Forrest High School. The situation has teachers asking for help.

"I worry and I get nervous when I come into the building, thinking, what's going to happen today?" said history teacher Wilson Caraballo. "Am I going to have to break up a fight? Am I going to have to console some kids? Am I going to have to wrangle some kids in who are all jazzed up, because there's been a fight, and they want to show the video to everyone that they can?"

School administrators acknowledge an "increase in socialization struggles" leading to fights and other negative outbursts.

This school year through March 2, there's been 480 infractions - compared to 403 at the same time last year. It amounts to an increase of 19 percent.

Hallway infractions alone are up 50 percent.

School leaders, with the support of teachers, are proposing a new safety plan. It includes:

Hiring six full time safety positions

Security camera monitoring

Guards stationed near elevators/bathrooms and other problem areas

Reassigning two evening officers to the day

The estimated cost is $288,000.

The board unanimously supported the safety proposal during the discussion Thursday night. But since this project comes with a sizable price tag, administrators are being asked to make cuts to balance the budget.