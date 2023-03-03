Teen charged with injuring guard in fight at Oak Park and River Forest High School

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A teen at the center of a recent fight at Oak Park and River Forest High School turned himself in to Oak Park police this week.

The 16-year-old OPRF student is now charged with aggravated battery as a juvenile. He is accused of injuring a school security guard trying to break up a fight back on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The guard suffered cuts to her head and an arm injury.

The teen turned himself in on Thursday, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the CBS 2 Investigators learned in another incident during the same week in February, a male security guard was injured and needed stitches above an eye after a fight.

The fights aren't the only problems administrators are dealing with at the school. On May 3 of last year, OPRF was in the headlines after a student brought a gun to school. Three days later, on May 6, 2022, racist graffiti was found in a school bathroom.