O'Hare, Midway airports participating in job fair at UIC Forum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for work Chicago's two major airports are hiring today.

Head to the UIC Forum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. afternoon for a hiring job fair from the Chicago Department on Aviation.

They are looking for workers of all experience levels for positions at O'Hare and Midway airports.

The event also doubles as an expo for local businesses looking to learn more about partnering with Chicago airports.