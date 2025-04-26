Watch CBS News
Off-duty police officer shoots at trespasser in Norwood Park neighborhood, 1 in custody

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

An off-duty police officer shot at a trespasser Saturday morning in the Norwood Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened in the 6900 block of West Foster Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Preliminary reports say that a 29-year-old woman, who is an officer from an outside agency, reported a criminal trespass in progress at her property.

During the incident, she discharged her firearm.

No injuries were reported.

Responding officers took a male offender into custody.

The Investigative Response Team is investigating.

