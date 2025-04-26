Off-duty police officer shoots at trespasser in Norwood Park neighborhood, 1 in custody
An off-duty police officer shot at a trespasser Saturday morning in the Norwood Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
The shooting happened in the 6900 block of West Foster Avenue just before 5 a.m.
Preliminary reports say that a 29-year-old woman, who is an officer from an outside agency, reported a criminal trespass in progress at her property.
During the incident, she discharged her firearm.
No injuries were reported.
Responding officers took a male offender into custody.
The Investigative Response Team is investigating.