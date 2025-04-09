Oak Park, Illinois seeks artists for new murals along train line embankment

The Village of Oak Park, Illinois, is turning concrete into creativity, and is looking for artists to help.

The Oak Park Area Arts Council is bringing back its Mini Murals program — using vibrant works of art to transform the dull railroad walls along the Chicago Transit Authority Green Line, which traverses the village near Lake Street.

Selected artists will get $750 upfront for supplies, and another $750 when the mural is complete.

The Mini Murals project began in 2010 to promote creative expression and improve aesthetics. Murals have already been painted on the train line embankments along North and South boulevards at Oak Park Avenue near the Green Line stop, and both east and Marion Street.

Murals have also been painted on the embankment along South Boulevard east of Taylor Avenue and west of Lombard Avenue.

The ultimate goal is to have murals painted on the embankment for the entire width of Oak Park, from Austin Boulevard on the east to Harlem Avenue on the west.

The next round of submissions opens in late May.