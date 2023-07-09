Northwestern president says he 'may have erred' in Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald's suspension

Northwestern president says he 'may have erred' in Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald's suspension

Northwestern president says he 'may have erred' in Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald's suspension

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Northwestern University president says he may have "erred" in how he punished Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald after hazing allegations.

Claims of hazing in the Wildcats football program made at the end of the 2022 season.

An investigation determined that while there is evidence of hazing, there is no evidence Fitzgerald knew about it.

On Friday he was suspended for two weeks, but Saturday night the university president released a letter on the school's website saying, "I focused too much on what the report concluded he didn't know and not enough on what he should have known."

The Northwestern president said he would assess any future steps.