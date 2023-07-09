Watch CBS News
Local News

Northwestern president says he 'may have erred' in Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald's suspension

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Northwestern president says he 'may have erred' in Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald's suspension
Northwestern president says he 'may have erred' in Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald's suspension 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Northwestern University president says he may have "erred" in how he punished Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald after hazing allegations

Claims of hazing in the Wildcats football program made at the end of the 2022 season. 

An investigation determined that while there is evidence of hazing, there is no evidence Fitzgerald knew about it. 

On Friday he was suspended for two weeks, but Saturday night the university president released a letter on the school's website saying, "I focused too much on what the report concluded he didn't know and not enough on what he should have known." 

The Northwestern president said he would assess any future steps. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 6:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.