New public safety alert system launches in Kane County

Kane County is launching a new public safety alert system that will offer around-the-clock information to residents.

Officials have transitioned to a new vendor, Regroup, to help get public safety alerts to residents more quickly.

Residents are being encouraged to sign up for the new system, which allows them to choose how they receive alerts, including over text, phone call, email, or mobile app notifications.

They can also enroll to receive real-time notifications about things like severe weather watches and warnings, large-scale police activity, and traffic disruptions.

Residents who are interested in signing up can do so online through Kane County Emergency Management.