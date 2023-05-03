With new influx of migrants expected to enter U.S., Chicago is already dealing with crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. troops are heading to the southern border in anticipation of tens of thousands of migrants crossing into the country daily.

But as the feds rush in to deal with the influx, city leaders in Chicago – a so-called sanctuary city – say we have maxed out on helping the asylum seekers.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, the migrants keep coming, and keep getting bused to places like New York City and Chicago. While the troops are heading to the border now, it is not clear how that will help the migrant crisis in Chicago – since thousands are already in the city.

Images of migrants sleeping and camping out along the California-Mexico border show just a portion of the flood of people expected to cross over into the United States. Meanwhile, cities in southern Texas already have people sleeping in alleys and streets after entering the U.S.

Now, there is word the White House is sending 1,500 troops to the southern border to deal with the spike of even more migrants expected once Title 42 expires. Title 42 allowed officials to turn away migrants due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"In light of the changes on May 11th and the anticipated surge, DHS did reach out and request this support," said Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

Closer to home, busloads of migrants have been shipped to Chicago by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Many have been sleeping at Chicago Police stations.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot insists there is no more room, nor money. She sent a letter to Abbott, demanding the bus loads stop – to which he refuses.

For now, Chicago will turn another vacant Chicago Public Schools building into refuge for asylum seekers.

The former South Shore High School, 7529 S. Constance Ave., will be a temporary respite stop to keep migrants from sleeping at Chicago Police stations.

"The next thing you know is that they're putting asylum seekers on buses or on planes, and people are just landing in Chicago - and then we're trying to scramble to find resources," said Ald. Gilbert Villegas (38th). "So if there was a more coordinated effort from government, then we could try to figure out a plan here."

City leaders say no federal dollars have come in, despite spending $20 million a month on this national issue.

Chicago has welcomed 8,000 asylum seekers in the eight months since September.