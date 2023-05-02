Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls on FEMA for help with arriving migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is spending millions of dollars a month to care for migrants arriving from the Texas border.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek has more on what the city is asking for, as leaders sound the alarm on a worsening situation.

City leaders are not mincing words. They said Chicago is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of migrants continuing to arrive every day. The city is already spending millions of dollars every month and is now asking for help from the federal government.

Specifically, outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on funding from FEMA. Already, CBS 2 learned the city has spent upward of $25 million a month to care for arriving migrants.

Where exactly that money is going is unclear. With temporary shelters full, Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd) said there are migrant families in his ward sleeping on the floor of police stations, something we've seen in other parts of the city as well.

"I have an eight-month pregnant woman with a three-year-old child sleeping on a cold floor every night. That's not humane. We need to do better," Rodriguez said.

The city is now asking for your help with donations for these migrant individuals and families. They are only looking for new items at this time. You can help new arrivals through an Amazon Wish List set up by Instituto del Progreso Latino. Only new items are being accepted.