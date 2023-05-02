South Shore High School to shelter incoming migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city is planning to use another vacant Chicago public school building for asylum seekers.

It's the former South Shore High School on Constance between 76th and 77th.

There is a community meeting this Thursday starting at 6:00 p.m. for neighbors to speak to city officials about it. The school will be used as a temporary place for migrants to stay, to alleviate the needs at local police stations where many migrants have been stuck for days.

Meanwhile, Alderman Gilbert Villegas (36th) who represents part of the city's northwest side said there hasn't been enough communication from anyone on the migrants coming in.

Ald. Villegas said he wants the state to step up, so municipalities other than Chicago welcome the asylum seekers to spread out resources. And he's calling on FEMA to release funding to help.