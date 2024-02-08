Near-record-breaking highs with showers, thunderstorms for Chicago area Thursday afternoon

Temperatures in the upper 50s, showers and thunderstorm Thursday evening

Temperatures in the upper 50s, showers and thunderstorm Thursday evening

Temperatures in the upper 50s, showers and thunderstorm Thursday evening

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two rounds of showers with he possibility of thunderstorms are expected for the Chicago area on Thursday. Here's what you can expect.

Strong winds develop by the morning hours with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible, according to the National Weather Service. While an advisory has not been posted, Chicagoans should take caution with high winds as storms develop later in the day.

Spring-like temperatures are expected with highs in the mid-50s, near 60 degrees. The record high for February 8 of 62 degrees was reported in 1900 and again in 1925, the NWS reported.

The first round of showers will move through the area by the afternoon hours, which only light rainfall expected. The strength of storms during the second round Thursday evening could be strong to severe in some areas, the NWS reports.

The strongest storms will develop near I-39, but thunderstorms weaken moving into the Chicago area. Chicago remains at a marginal storm risk for isolated storms Thursday night.

Near-record-breaking warmth is expected to continue through Friday. Friday's high temperatures could break a record with highs near 56 degrees and mostly sunny skies. The record high temperatures for February 9th is 56 degrees.

During the weekend the temperatures will dip to the 40s, which is still seasonably warm for February.