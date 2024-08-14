National Lawyers Guild has plan to assist anyone arrested during DNC protests

Attorneys offer help for Chicago DNC protesters in event of arrest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The countdown continues to the Democratic National Convention, and protests are expecting some 25,000 people to come take to the streets and exercise their First Amendment rights.

On Wednesday, a plan was unveiled for those who are potentially arrested during those demonstrations. Dozens of attorneys have volunteered to represent those who are taken into custody under those circumstances—and many will be wearing green hats to witness what happens in real time.

"It's really important that people are able to be civically engaged and speak out on causes that they are in support of. I think when they see heightened police activity like we see about national security events, sometimes people are scared about protesting," said Matthew McLoughlin, director of operations and mass defense coordinator for the Chicago chapter of the National Lawyers Guild. "We're hoping that by providing these legal services that people can take to the streets with confidence and make their voices heard."

McLoughlin has been helping train around 150 lawyers and law students to respond to protest-related arrests at the DNC.

"People are really excited to work with NLG Chicago to provide legal aid for people protesting the Democratic National Convention," he said. "Over the last eight months, we've held well over a dozen trainings and have more than 150 people who've been trained up to provide legal support."

Some members of the National Lawyers Guild will have on their bright neon green caps as Legal Observers during the protest.

"Observing police activity, getting people's information if they're arrested so that we can have our members meet with people in police custody and make sure that their rights are being protected," said McLoughlin.

Chicago Police have been training for months to respond to demonstrations at the convention.

"The Chicago Police Department is out there to protect your rights, your First Amendment rights. You have your voices heard," police Supt. Larry Snelling said on June 6, in a point he has reiterated many times since. "But again, we will not tolerate the violence."

Protest groups, many of whom plan to protest in solidarity with the Palestinian cause and against the War in Gaza, are expecting tens of thousands of people to gather on a route just over a mile long.

Meanwhile, the Cook County Circuit Court system is opening an additional temporary court facility in case of mass arrests. The circuit court told CBS News Chicago several dozen judges have cleared their calendars of all but the most essential proceedings so they are available for such cases.

Pro bono attorneys like McLoughlin plan to be there too.

"I think what happens during the DNC is largely going to depend on how the Chicago Police Department chooses to respond to protesters," he said.

In addition to their legal services and training, the National Lawyers Guild is setting up a hotline that will be open 24 hours a day during the DNC with legal questions. That hotline is at 872-4NLG-CHI, or 872-465-4244.

Meanwhile, the protest groups that are suing the City of Chicago based on their First Amendment right to protests were finally granted their permits on Wednesday. But they say they still plan to appeal part of that decision, as they were not granted the right to bring a sound system to the protest.