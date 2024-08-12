Chicago Police Supt. Snelling says officers are ready for whatever may happen during DNC

Supt. says Chicago Police are ready for whatever happens at DNC

Supt. says Chicago Police are ready for whatever happens at DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Democratic National Convention starts one week from Monday, and its impact around Chicago was already visible a week ahead of time.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said his department does not have an exact working number for how many protesters are expected—but their team is ready for whatever arrives when Chicago is in the spotlight next week.

The message from Chicago's top cop to those working and living in the city is that everyone should live their lives as they would otherwise—and should just pack a little extra time.

Snelling said crime numbers from this weekend—with the massive crowds for the Air and Water Show, the Bud Billiken Parade, and Northalsted Market Days—were very good. No new homicides were reported at all for the weekend through Sunday night—the only one reported during the weekend was delayed.

Robberies, homicides, and shootings were also down through the month of August. Gun recovery numbers are also up in Chicago compared to recent years.

Snelling hopes the positive crime trends of late springboard Chicago into a safe DNC week.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, fresh equipment and training are also helping Snelling's teams prepare for whatever might happen. Speaking Monday at the City Club of Chicago, Snelling said his team will get ahead of any possible riots.

"We will not allow people to come here and destroy this city," Snelling said.

Snelling also wanted people to know that the words "riots" and "protests" should not be used interchangeably.

"We are not going to allow you to riot. Protesting and rioting are two different things," Snelling said. "The moment that starts, we are going to intervene. We are not going to wait until out of control and then bring it back in."

CBS News Chicago asked Snelling whether last week's FBI bulletin that a retaliatory act of violence may emerge after the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump changes his blueprint for how the CPD will operate.

"So no, just because that has been reported out, it doesn't change what we're doing—because we're comfortable with the way that we've been training, the way that we work collaboratively—collaboratively with our federal partners," Snelling said, "and along with that, is that we're flexible."

At the City Club event, Supt. Snelling was asked about ShotSpotter—the gunfire detection technology that is expected to be discontinued citywide next month, after Mayor Johnson was dissatisfied with its failure to improve crime stats.

The superintendent deflected, but indicated that nothing is clear at this point until after the convention is in the rearview mirror.

Snelling said time off for officers may be curtailed during the convention, as it was this weekend. But he said wellness plans are also in place for officers.

The superintendent added that police are also ready for however many migrant buses arrive ahead of next week too.