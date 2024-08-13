Judge expected to rule on dispute over Chicago's DNC protest route permits

CHICAGO (CBS) — A judge is expected to make a decision in the ongoing battle over permits to protest at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

The Coalition to March on the DNC sued the city for violating its First Amendment right to protest. The city has agreed that protesters should be "within sight and sound" of the United Center, but there's still no agreed-upon route.

"If we make two quick turns here with tens of thousands of people, that's a guaranteed log jam," said Hatem Abudayyeh, Chair of the U.S.-Palestinian Community Network

Protesters said the city's proposed route from Union Park to near Park 578 is too winding and too short.

Workers have started installing heavy iron fences to build the security perimeter outside the United Center and McCormick Place.

On Monday, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling addressed DNC safety concerns. He vowed police would get ahead of any potential violence.

"We will not allow people to come here and destroy this city," Snelling said.

Snelling also wanted people to know that the words "riots" and "protests" should not be used interchangeably.

"We're not going to allow you to riot. Protesting and rioting are two different things," Snelling said. "The moment that starts, we are going to intervene. I am not going to wait until out of control and then try to bring it back in."