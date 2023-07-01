Thousands turn out for NASCAR street race in Chicago; Race rescheduled due to lightning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The NASCAR street race is finally here, making history and a lot of noise. The race is putting Chicago in the national spotlight and is bringing big money to the city.

The Xfinity Series race started Saturday afternoon, but 25 laps in, there was a red flag due to lightning in the area. The race was evetually rescheduled for Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

Weather unfortunately not cooperating so far with NASCAR. The Xfinity race will now be completed Sunday morning. https://t.co/5NWbehXVC5 — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) July 1, 2023

NASCAR said:

Due to the potential for continued lightning strikes and in the interest of public safety and caution, the facility needed to be evacuated. NASCAR had hoped to resume activities later tonight, but not until city officials allowed fans to return to the grandstands and since forecast for lightning extends for several more hours, forcing the postponement until 10am.

There are 30 of the 55 laps left in the race.

It's not every day cars are screaming down city streets at 150 miles per hour. That is what has drawn tens of thousands of fans out.

Even blocks away from Grant Park, it's impossible to escape the noise of NASCAR.

Alleman Bulut hears it even if he can barely see it.

"I was over there on South Michigan, and I kind of stood up on my bike. And I was taking a look," the pedicab driver said.

The noise and energy rev up closer to the track.

"You can hear the engines running right now, so I just can't wait to get out there and start watching this amazing race," said NASCAR fan Robbie Lopez.

He thinks stars and stripes are fitting for his outfit for NASCAR's first ever Chicago street race taking place over the Fourth of July weekend.

"Oh it's very breathable," he said. "It goes perfectly together like a nice cold beer and hotdog."

About 50,000 fans are expected in the stands on Saturday alone.

Hours before the race, Delvin King has one of the best--and loudest--views.

"Start/finish line? I think I'll chill here for a while," he said. "I feel like it possible could be a little louder though. I support that. I support it a little louder."

It may just be qualifying and practice rounds, but when you're so close, your ears can't tell the difference.

"Lot of action, lot of fun, lot of loud noise," Bulut said. "This is definitely something else. You can hear the cars, especially when they're making the turns you really hear them."

The NASCAR weekend is just getting started. The NASCAR Cup Series race kicks off Sunday at 4:30 p.m.