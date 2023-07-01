NASCAR drivers impressed with Chicago street race course setup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From simulators to the actual streets of Chicago, reality is here as the NASCAR drivers finally get on the track for the inaugural street course race.

"If you're going to come to a city and race, this is going to have to be how it happens. It's so nice. I'm really impressed with that, " says NASCAR driver Chase Elliott.

Drivers are soaking in every surface, bump and turn as they learn the 2.2 mile race track for the first time in a pivotal 50 minute practice and qualifying for both races.

"Really, the biggest thing for me is memorizing the track, what direction am I coming up on next. That will be most important thing to me," says NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick.

But drivers have also been taking in the unique atmosphere both on and off the track.

NASCAR Driver William Byron said, "Really cool views, going into turn seven is pretty neat, all of the view of the city there."

It's not every day the best stock car drivers in the world get to experience something this new. While their excitement speaks for itself, they say channeling that energy is key and learning as they go.

"Going through all these new type of events kind of changes your mindset to how you approach it as you see the enthusiam. You can feel it; you can see it. I think they told us there was over 80% of the fans here will be people who have never watched a NASCAR race before, so if you're going to have to grow the sport you're going to have to do stuff like this," added Harvick.

For now, its about putting on a show for the fans in Chicago.

Weather unfortunately not cooperating so far with NASCAR. The Xfinity race will now be completed Sunday morning. https://t.co/5NWbehXVC5 — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) July 1, 2023

The Xfinity Series race started Saturday afternoon, but 25 laps in, there was a red flag due to lightning in the area. The race was evetually rescheduled for Sunday morning at 10 a.m.