2024 Chicago NASCAR Street Race tickets go on sale Wednesday

2024 Chicago NASCAR Street Race tickets go on sale Wednesday

2024 Chicago NASCAR Street Race tickets go on sale Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines!

Tickets go on sale Wednesday for the return of NASCAR in Chicago.

The rain didn't quite cooperate for the 2023 Chicago Street Race over the summer but NASCAR drivers and fans will be back July 6th and 7th next year for the second in a three-series commitment.

There are new ticket options, including youth pricing and free entry for children on the first race day.

The inaugural race was seen as a big economic success for the city.

Choose Chicago, the city's tourism agency put the economic impact at nearly $109 million.

Forty-seven-thousand people attended and the event created 750 jobs. Tourists who traveled for the race spent upwards of $680 a day, about $200 more than the typical visitor.

We've got some big news for 2024...we'll be offering youth pricing!



Don't forget tickets for #NASCARChicago go on sale Dec 6th! pic.twitter.com/zcBsjUUeP2 — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) December 4, 2023