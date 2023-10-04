NASCAR Chicago Street Race to return to Grant Park in 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After heavy rains put a bit of a damper on the first-ever NASCAR street race in Chicago this summer, the big race will return next year in Grant Park.

NASCAR officials announced Thursday afternoon that the Chicago Street Race will be back in Grant Park on July 6 and 7, 2024. The race weekend will include a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on July 6 and a NASCAR Cup Series race on July 7.

The announcement came as Choose Chicago - the city's tourism agency - and the Chicago Sports Commission released a report which found the inaugural race created $108.9 million in economic impact for the city.

"From the very beginning, our objective was to drive global attention and tourism to Chicago while introducing motorsports to an entirely new fan base, and by both measures, 2023 was a resounding success," Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President., said in a statement. "NASCAR is honored to be a part of the Chicago community 365-days a year, and we look forward to building upon the incredible foundation we established this year."

Mayor Brandon Johnson, who inherited the event from his predecessor, Lori Lightfoot, previousl had been noncommittal about bringing the race back in 2024, saying he wanted to evaluate the race's impact, and address concerns raised by alderpersons and local residents about street closures, noise, and other issues related to the race weekend.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the mayor's office said NASCAR has agreed to shorten the amount of time it will take to set up and take down the event, reducing the amount of time needed for street closures.

"NASCAR has also committed to addressing costs incurred by City departments and agencies in facilitating and securing the event as consistent with other large-scale events. This is a win for Chicago taxpayers, as the original agreement did not include provisions for such costs. "Finally, NASCAR has committed to growing its impressive investments in Chicago communities and expanding opportunities for small-, minority- and women-owned businesses to participate as vendors in 2024. The City looks forward to working with NASCAR and other stakeholders to deliver a successful Chicago Street Race weekend in 2024 that works for residents, fans and Chicago's economy."

The first NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 1 and 2 was a daring adventure with a thrilling finish, but nothing really went as planned.

Rain delayed the race and canceled the concerts. While the roar of those cars was the big draw for some over the weekend, the noise also garnered plenty of complaints.

It was a first in NASCAR's 75-year history: racing through the streets of a city.

"I thought this was a pretty big gamble by NASCAR because this is something completely novel for them," said Matt Weaver, a motorsports journalist.

Off the course, the rain washed out much of the fanfare, including concerts headlined by The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert.

But in the end, fans still got the racing action they came for.

"I do think even with the historic rain, that people saw what NASCAR is trying to accomplish. They see the value of the concept," Weaver said.

The event angered many people, with some parts of Grant Park and several downtown streets closed for weeks to allow NASCAR to set up and take down the race course and grandstands, with parts of DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed for several days.

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) also objected to how Lightfoot handled planning for the event, saying he and other aldermen whose wards were directly impacted by the race were not consulted before the former mayor agreed to bring NASCAR to Grant Park.

Despite his frustrations with Lightfoot's handling of the event, he ultimately praised NASCAR for working with him and other alderpeople in getting the race done.