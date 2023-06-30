NASCAR Chicago Street Race draws fans from all over the world

NASCAR Chicago Street Race draws fans from all over the world

NASCAR Chicago Street Race draws fans from all over the world

CHICAGO (CBS) – History will be made in Chicago this weekend as NASCAR takes over some of the city's busiest streets.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan was in Grant Park with excited fans as they stopped by to pick up their tickets.

More than 80% of the fans will be experiencing their very first NASCAR race this weekend, but of course, there were also very big NASCAR fans from all over who are eagerly awaiting the spectacle.

"How do you not love it?" said Julia Szostak. "The sounds, the crowd. It's so energetic."

The heart of a dedicated fan beats for her sport.

"It's not just getting in a car and driving," she said. "Like, these people put their livelihoods into it."

Szostak had just snagged tickets at Butler Field for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

"I personally love adrenaline and anything that's like fast and a little bit risky," she said.

A racetrack feels like home, and a bit like work.

"I work at a racetrack, Autobahn down in Joliet," Szostack said. "I'm a corner worker and flagger.

"I watch cars and motorcycles races as my job which is awesome."

But this race through city streets will kick everything into high gear.

"Yeah, this is awesome to be here," said Rene Richmond

He and his family may still be jet-lagged.

"We come from New Zealand, so that's a 16, 17-hour flight," he said.

But they'll be living in the moment all weekend long.

"Why miss it? You know?" he said.

They have tickets for the race and a clear favorite driver.

"It's not very well-televised in New Zealand, but when you bring in a Kiwi like Shane van Gisbergen here, should be cool, yeah," Richmond said.

NASCAR said it has sold tickets to people on four continents, but anyone in Chicago can visit the free NASCAR Village Experience at Butler Field.

There's merchandise and even a pace car posed for photos. Fans hearts are beating and Chicago is ready for race day.

"I would pay 10 times over again and again to see it," Szostack said.

Gates open at 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.