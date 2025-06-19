NASCAR prepares for 3rd annual street race in Grant Park; could it be the last in Chicago?

Will NASCAR's 2025 street race in Grant Park be the last in Chicago?

Is NASCAR crossing the finish line for the final time in Chicago? That's the big question as preparations begin for another professional street race through downtown next month.

Several city streets will be affected over the next few weeks for the third year in a row as NASCAR prepares for the third Chicago Street Race through Grant Park.

NASCAR and the city agreed to a three-year deal for the race, but representatives said they're continuing positive discussions with city leaders about keeping the event in Chicago beyond 2025.

Soon, several sets of bleachers for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race will emerge in Grant Park, though spectators don't arrive for another 16 days for the two-day event on July 5 and 6.

Andrew Shusterman watched the race from the bleachers last year, but he was underwhelmed.

"You kind of just have to peek through some holes and barely see the turns, or you can just settle at looking at a straightaway, but then it gets really loud," he said.

However, the city's tourism arm, Choose Chicago, has been pleased with the money the event has brought in for the city.

They estimated NASCAR brought in $236 million for Chicago over the first two years of the race in 2023 and 2024, despite rain interrupting festivities both years.

You can imagine the storm that might be swirling at City Hall with a recent report by The Athletic that NASCAR won't be extending its stay in Chicago and is in talks to bring a street race to San Diego instead.

A spokesperson for that San Diego's mayor had no comment.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's team did not respond to requests for comment on the future of the NASCAR race in Chicago, although city offices were closed Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday.

NASCAR representatives were mum about talks with San Diego, but said a 2026 street race in Chicago isn't off the table.

"This has got to be a top tier venue for a NASCAR race; like, a huge park in the middle of the city, surrounded by these beautiful buildings," Shusterman said.

Professional street racing in Chicago might not be a thing of the past, even if NASCAR doesn't stay.

CBS News Chicago has learned that, as of last month, Formula 1 racing officials have officially registered the trademark Formula 1 Grand Prix of Chicago.

Formula One's media team did not respond to a request for comment on possible plans for a Chicago race.

As for NASCAR, for now they're going full throttle on this year's street race.

Keep an eye out for road closure signs downtown. They'll be multiplying in the coming days as the race draws near.