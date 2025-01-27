Ticket, schedule information for 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race now available

CHICAGO (CBS) —Tickets for the third NASCAR Chicago Street Race are now available, and this year's prices are lower to attract more attendees.

The event returns to take over Grant Park on July 5 and July 6. With that comes street closures that those living around the event should plan for accordingly.

Here is what to expect at this year's event:

NASCAR Chicago Street Race ticket options

General admission tickets, or grounds passes, have been lowered to $99 compared to $269 before fees. This year, kids 12 and under will get free admission with a ticketed adult. The ticket also includes access to interactive displays and the NASCAR Kid Zone.

Reserved seating starts at $199 and includes a reserved bench seat along Michigan Avenue and East Congress Plaza Drive and access to all scheduled entertainment on the corresponding day. The Frontstretch Premier Reserved also gives attendees the same access, in addition to views from the start and finish line, views of the pit road, and pre-and post-race celebrations. Those tickets start at $350.

According to the event's website, 2024 ticket holders can renew for special pricing until Feb. 19. Deposit holders will receive an email with further instructions.

Map shows race course layout

The 2.2-mile, 12-turn loop through Grant Park will remain the same as last year. It starts and ends on Columbus Drive in front of Buckingham Fountain and includes portions of Columbus Drive, Balbo Drive, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Roosevelt Road, Michigan Avenue, Congress Plaza Drive, and Jackson Drive.

NASCAR Chicago

Weekend schedule for NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Saturday

Gates Open - 9:30 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice – 10-10:50 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying – 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Practice – 12:30-1:20 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – 1:30-2:30 p.m.

The Loop 110 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – 3:30 p.m.

Post-Race Victory Lane Celebration + TBA Concert – TBD

Sunday

Gates Open - 10 a.m.

TBA Pre-Race Entertainment begins - 11 a.m.

Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup Series Race - 1 p.m.

Post-Race Victory Lane Celebration - TBD

What attendees can bring to the event?

Those planning to attend can bring select items, including small purses, reusable bottles, and clear bags. Other items like drones, coolers, and strollers are not permitted.

More information about the street race can be found on the NASCAR Chicago website.