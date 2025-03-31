NASCAR 2025 Chicago Street Race street closures, alternate routes, traffic plans released

Tickets for 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race now on sale

City and NASCAR officials released their traffic plans for the 2025 Chicago Street Race being held in and around Grand Park on July 5 and 6.

Officials said they've been able to trim nearly two weeks off the amount of time they'll need to build the set-up, reducing traffic impacts on Chicago residents.

Ticket, schedule information for 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race

They have also reduced total traffic and street closures to 18 days this year, a day less than last year.

Here is what is planned.

Pre-Race Activity in Grant Park

Thursday, July 19: Full closure of Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive starting at 12:01 a.m. "No parking" restrictions in place along both sides of Columbus Drive between Jackson and Balbo.

Friday, June 20: Curb lane closure on both sides of Columbus Drive between Jackson and Balbo starting at 12:01 a.m.

Monday, June 23, 10 p.m. through Tuesday, June 24, 6 a.m.: Temporary closure of northbound Michigan Avenue lanes between Congress Plaza and Jackson.

Wednesday, June 25 10 p.m. through Thursday, June 26, 5 a.m.: Temporary closure of northbound Columbus Drive lanes between Balbo and Jackson.

Street Closures

Thursday, June 26: Jackson Drive closes between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr. starting at 10 p.m.

Friday, June 27: Balbo Drive closes from Columbus Dr. to Michigan Ave. starting at 12:01 a.m.

Saturday, June 28: Congress Plaza Drive closes at 10 p.m.

Monday, June 30: Closure of Columbus Drive from Jackson Dr. to Roosevelt Rd. starting at 12:01 a.m.

Wednesday, July 2: Roosevelt Road closes in both directions from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive beginning at 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 3: Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive closes between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. starting at 12:01 a.m.

Thursday, July 3: Michigan Ave. closes in both directions between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. and northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive closes between Randolph and McFetridge starting at 10 p.m.

Race Weekend Street Closures on July 5 and 6

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from south of Monroe St. to 8th St.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Plaza Dr. from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Select streets will begin reopening after the NASCAR event is concluded. Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will reopen starting at 6 a.m. Monday, July 7.

Streets with Local Access Only, limited to residents, businesses and workers

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Monroe St. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from 8th St. to Roosevelt Rd.

8th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

9th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

11th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Balbo Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Harrison St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Blvd. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Van Buren St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from 13th St. to 16th St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from 14th St. to 16th St.

Columbus Underpass and the Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path will remain open throughout the event (this includes Monroe St. and Roosevelt Rd.).

Pedestrians traveling west must utilize and access sidewalk on the north side of Monroe St., Roosevelt Rd. or Columbus Dr. underpass only.

Alternative Routes

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. NB will remain open from South Shore Dr. to I-55 merger.

To visit the Museum Campus from the South: Exit DuSable Lake Shore Dr. at 31st St. and utilize Fort Dearborn Dr. to proceed north and access 18th Dr

To visit the Museum Campus from the North: Access Stevenson Expressway (I-55N)/ and merge onto N/DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Exit at 18th Dr

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. SB will remain open from Hollywood Blvd. to Randolph St.

Inner DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will remain open in both directions.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions.

Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions. Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) will remain open in both directions.

Stevenson Expressway (I-55) will remain open in both directions.

In the Loop. the following Streets will remain open:

State St.

Dearborn St.

Clark St.

LaSalle St.

Wells St.

Franklin St.

Upper Wacker Dr.

Lower Wacker Dr.

Randolph St.

Washington St.

Madison St.

Roosevelt Rd. west of Michigan Ave.

18th St.

