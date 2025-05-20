Chicago firefighters to attend hearing for man charged with murder of CFD Capt. David Meyer

Firefighters to attend hearing for man charged with murder of CFD Capt. David Meyer

Firefighters to attend hearing for man charged with murder of CFD Capt. David Meyer

Firefighters to attend hearing for man charged with murder of CFD Capt. David Meyer

Chicago firefighters plan to be at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday for the hearing of a man accused in the arson death of CFD Capt. David Meyer.

Charles Green, 44, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson in the garage fire that killed Meyer on the West Side last month.

Green is due to appear in court on Tuesday, and Cook County prosecutors could announce a formal grand jury indictment in the case.

Meyer, 54, was among the firefighters who responded to the garage fire last month in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street.

After the fire was put out , the garage collapsed and a beam struck Meyer, killing him.

Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 said they plan to be in court to support Meyer and his family as Green appears in court, and they expect prosecutors will announce a grand jury indictment against Green.

Investigators have said Green was seen on video surveillance alone in the alley before the fire started, with a glowing object in his hand that appeared to be an open flame.

Green lives just 12 lots east of the home where the fire happened.

Meyer was a 29-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department.

Green is being held at the Cook County Jail as he awaits trial.