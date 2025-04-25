Chicago man charged with murder in fire that led to death of CFD veteran David Meyer

Person in custody after firefighters dies fighting garage fire on Chicago's West Side

A man has been charged with murder and arson for the fire that led to the death of veteran Chicago firefighter Capt. David Meyer Wednesday.

Meyer, 54, was among the first responders who responded to a garage fire in the 5500-block of W. Crystal Street just after 4 a.m.

After the fire was struck, the garage collapsed and a beam struck Meyer, critically injuring him. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital where he died.

Capt. Meyer was a 29-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department.

Police said Wednesday the fire was the result of human action, and took a man into custody for questioning regarding the origin of the fire.

Charles K. Green, 44, of Chicago was charged Friday with two felony counts of murder and one felony count of aggravated arson causing bodily harm. Police say Green was seen on video surveillance alone in the alley before the fire started, with a glowing object in his hand that appeared to be an open flame, standing near the garage.

Police said the video surveillance showed flashing light and then smoke, which they allege is the beginning of the garage fire, and then smoke coming from the alley.

Police said Green was taken into custody within hours of the fire. He is due in court Saturday for a detention hearing.

Funeral plans released for Capt. Meyer

Meyer is survived by his parents, his wife, three daughters and a son.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 28 at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave., from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 29, at St. John Brebeuf Parish, 8350 N. Harlem Ave. in Niles, Illinois, at 10 a.m.

The interment will be private.

