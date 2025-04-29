Chicago firefighter Capt. David Meyer funeral to be held in Niles, Illinois on Tuesday

The funeral for veteran Chicago firefighter Capt. David Meyer is being held in Niles, Illinois, on Tuesday morning.

The funeral service will be held at St. John Brebeuf Parish at 10 a.m.

Meyer, 54, responded to a fire early Wednesday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. After the fire was struck out, the garage collapsed, and Meyer was struck by a beam. He was critically injured and rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.

He was a 29-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, three daughters, son, and parents.

His visitation was held Monday in Chicago, where hundreds of firefighters, paramedics, and police paid their respects.

Following the funeral, his interment will be private.

A man has been charged with murder in Meyers' death and was ordered held in Cook County Jail while he awaits trial.

Funeral procession route

The procession to Capt. Meyer's funeral begins at 9:45 a.m. and will be simple and short.

The procession begins at Malec & Sons funeral home on Milwaukee Avenue, proceeds up Milwaukee to Harlem then northbound on Harlem to St. John Brebeuf Parish, where it will arrive at 10 a.m.