Mostly cloudy skies in Chicago Thursday

By Ed Curran

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another seasonably warm day is ahead for the Chicago area. 

Highs will be in the 50s, which is nearly 10 degrees above the norm of 43 degrees for March 7. Cloudy skies are expected for the next few days. 

Mostly cloudy skies are ahead through Friday as rain returns to the forecast. 

Saturday morning showers are expected during the early morning hours. 

Get ready for Daylight Saving Time when we "spring forward" on Sunday. Turn your clocks ahead one hour. 

