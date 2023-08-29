Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly clear and cool tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Beach Hazard for dangerous swimming conditions is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Dangerous currents and 5 to 8-foot waves are expected.

Clearing skies are in the forecast this evening, then mostly clear and cooler temperatures overnight, according to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. Lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60 in Chicago, but low 50s are expected in the far western suburbs.

Then, it will be breezy and much cooler for Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s near the lake and around 70 degrees inland. Sunny and milder conditions are expected for Thursday, with highs in the mid-70s, then mid-80s for Friday.

The heat returns for the holiday weekend. Highs around 90 on Saturday, then mid-90s for Sunday, Labor Day, and next Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and breezy. Low 59°

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sunshine. A breezy north wind at 10 to 15 mph. High 70°

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High 76°

