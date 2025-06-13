First batch of West Nile-positive mosquitoes found in Chicago, health officials say

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced on Friday that the first batch of mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile virus were found in the city.

This comes after other batches tested positive for the virus in Glenview and in McHenry and DuPage counties.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the first positive batch in the state on May 13. However, no human cases have been reported in Illinois so far this year.

What is West Nile virus? How to prevent it.

West Nile virus is spread to people from infected mosquitoes, most commonly in the summer. Eight out of 10 people infected do not develop symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The public is advised to do their best to protect themselves from mosquito bites, including using an EPA-registered insect repellent, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and, if possible, avoiding peak mosquito feeding times, typically around dusk and dawn.

"As the weather gets warmer, all Chicago residents are encouraged to Fight the Bite and protect themselves against mosquito bites so they can remain safe and healthy this summer," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo Ige said.

It is also encouraged to check often overlooked places that may contain water, such as bird baths, water pails, and flower pots.

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

While most people infected with the virus do not feel sick, about one in five will develop a fever and flu-like symptoms. Other symptoms include body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Severe illness can occur in about one in 150 people and is most likely to occur in people over age 55 or with weakened immune systems.

The department said there are no specific medications to treat the virus in people. The best way to prevent getting sick is to prevent mosquito bites.