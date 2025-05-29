Batch of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Glenview, first of the year in Illinois

For the first time this year, a batch of mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Illinois.

The North Shore Mosquito Abatement District said the batch was taken on Tuesday from the trap in Glenview and tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

How can you protect yourself from West Nile Virus?

NSMAD advises people to take protection measures to minimize mosquito bites, including using an EPA-registered insect repellent, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and, if possible, avoiding peak mosquito feeding times, typically around dusk and dawn.

Check areas where mosquitoes can breed

The district encourages people to check areas around their home for anything that can hold water, as this is where you will find the insects.

Small items, such as bird baths, water pails, and buckets, should not be overlooked.

The district also provides additional assistance for those experiencing any mosquito-related issues.

New York City was the first in the U.S. to be affected by a West Nile outbreak in 1999.

The worst West Nile outbreak in the U.S. to date came in 2002. That year in Illinois alone, there were 884 cases across the state, and 67 deaths, with 42 of them in Cook County.