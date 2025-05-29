Watch CBS News
Local News

Batch of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Glenview, first of the year in Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

For the first time this year, a batch of mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Illinois.

The North Shore Mosquito Abatement District said the batch was taken on Tuesday from the trap in Glenview and tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

How can you protect yourself from West Nile Virus?

NSMAD advises people to take protection measures to minimize mosquito bites, including using an EPA-registered insect repellent, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and, if possible, avoiding peak mosquito feeding times, typically around dusk and dawn.

Check areas where mosquitoes can breed

The district encourages people to check areas around their home for anything that can hold water, as this is where you will find the insects.

Small items, such as bird baths, water pails, and buckets, should not be overlooked.

The district also provides additional assistance for those experiencing any mosquito-related issues. 

New York City was the first in the U.S. to be affected by a West Nile outbreak in 1999.

The worst West Nile outbreak in the U.S. to date came in 2002. That year in Illinois alone, there were 884 cases across the state, and 67 deaths, with 42 of them in Cook County.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.