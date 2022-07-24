Chicago First Alert Weather: More storms through the morning, heavy downpours possible

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More storms are headed through the Chicago area. We'll see some storms with heavy downpours possible this morning until about 10 am, then improving weather as the day goes on. 

The Storm Prediction Center has part of NW Indiana at a marginal (lowest) risk of a severe storm. Although there could be a few severe storms in our area, and have been early this morning, the main concern is heavy rain over already saturated soil. We will NOT be in Alert Mode this morning.

Nice conditions tonight. Mostly sunny and cool on Monday.

Stats

Normal High- 85

Saturday- 86

Today- 87

Sunrise- 5:37am

Forecast

Today- Thunderstorms this morning with heavy rainfall possible. Some sunshine by afternoon. High of 87.

Tonight- Partly cloudy and a low of 66.

Monday- Partly cloudy and cooler. High of 80.

