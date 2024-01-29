MLB commissioner says proposed new White Sox stadium would be good for team, city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has gone on record saying a new White Sox stadium in the South Loop could be a "game-changer."

The team is talking with a developer about building a new stadium on a long-undeveloped 62-acre parcel of land near Roosevelt Road and Clark Street. The land has been dubbed "The 78" for its potential to become the city's 78th official community area.

In a new interview with Crain's Chicago Business, Manfred told columnist Greg Hinz the move would be a good deal for both the city and the Sox. This is in particular because of how close the new ballpark would be to downtown Chicago, Manfred told the publication.

Sources first told CBS 2 earlier this month that the Sox are talking with developer Related Midwest about possibly building a new ballpark in "The 78," to which they would relocate from their home since 1991 at Guaranteed Rate Field, 333 W. 35th St.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said last week that he met a few weeks earlier with Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf about the proposal.

"My conversation with Jerry was very positive," Mayor Johnson said this past Wednesday. "One of the things that I did appreciate in their presentation is that what they're considering – it's the way new stadiums should and could look."

The White Sox remain under lease at Guaranteed Rate Field through the 2029 season. The ballpark was completed in 1991, and was financed by the state, after owner Jerry Reinsdorf had threatened to move the team to the Tampa Bay Area in Florida. The state-run Illinois Sports Facilities Authority owns Guaranteed Rate Field.