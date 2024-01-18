White Sox considering building new stadium in Chicago's South Loop

White Sox in talks about building new stadium in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears may not be the only Chicago sports team eyeing a new home. The White Sox may also be on the move, but this potential spot is not too far from its current home turf.

The team's lease at Guaranteed Rate Field runs out in 2029. Now the team is reportedly in talks to move closer to the downtown core.

It has been confirmed that the team is talking with a developer about the possibility of building a new stadium in South Loop. The site is the large parcel of land known as 'the 78' - located near Roosevelt and Clark.

The White Sox first confirmed their consideration to move from Guaranteed Rate last summer. As they are exploring options for their future home, the team has not released any specifics.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf issued a joint statement on the report saying they both met to discuss the historic partnership between the team and Chicago and the team's ideas for remaining competitive in Chicago in perpetuity.

It goes on to say this partnership goes back more than a century. The statement doesn't mention the South Loop project or specifics on what was discussed with Johnson.

As for the timeline of a decision, the White Sox are locked into their lease until 2029.

The team has yet to officially open talks with the state of Illinois about their status at Guaranteed Rate Field.

We've also reached out to the developer-related Midwest for comment. We will provide an update when we hear back.