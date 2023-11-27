Metra UP-NW train strikes pedestrian on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Metra UP-NW train struck a pedestrian on the city's Northwest Side Monday morning.
Trains in both directions were halted near Edison Park after the pedestrian was struck by the #634 train around 8 a.m.
Services resumed just after 9 a.m. but Metra says to expect extensive delays.
The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.
Riders can check Metra's website site for updates.
