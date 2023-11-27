Metra UP-NW train strikes pedestrian on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Metra UP-NW train struck a pedestrian on the city's Northwest Side Monday morning.

Inbound and outbound trains halted near Norwood Park due to train #634 striking a pedestrian. Extensive delays are anticipated. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) November 27, 2023

Trains in both directions were halted near Edison Park after the pedestrian was struck by the #634 train around 8 a.m.

Services resumed just after 9 a.m. but Metra says to expect extensive delays.

Inbound and outbound trains have resumed operation. Extensive delays are anticipated. Please listen for platform announcements at your station. For your safety please remain behind the yellow line until your train comes to a complete stop. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) November 27, 2023

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.

Riders can check Metra's website site for updates.