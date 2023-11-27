Watch CBS News
Metra UP-NW train strikes pedestrian on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Metra UP-NW train struck a pedestrian on the city's Northwest Side Monday morning.

Trains in both directions were halted near Edison Park after the pedestrian was struck by the #634 train around 8 a.m.

Services resumed just after 9 a.m. but Metra says to expect extensive delays.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.

Riders can check Metra's website site for updates. 

First published on November 27, 2023 / 9:14 AM CST

