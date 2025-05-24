1 killed, 4 wounded in Memorial Day weekend shootings in Chicago

Woman shot during argument with another woman in Kenwood

At least one person has been killed, and four others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend.

The victims range in age from 18 to 39.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 28-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 7300 block of South Winchester Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Friday, when someone shot him in the hip.

The took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Around 9:10 p.m. Friday, a 46-year-old woman got into an argument with a man and a woman in the 4700 block of South Lake Park Avenue in Kenwood.

During the argument, the man and woman began hitting the victim in the face before she pulled out a gun and fired shots.

A 33-year-old woman was shot twice in the left armpit, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The 46-year-old woman, who has a valid FOID card, suffered bruises to the face from the attack, and refused medical attention.

The man and woman who attacked the victim were taken into custody, and charges were pending Saturday morning.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 2:46 a.m., a 35-year-old man was in his car in the 1700 block of North Spaulding Avenue, when he got into an argument with another man in the vehicle. The victim got out of the car, and the other man pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots from inside the vehicle. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead. The shooter fled the scene.

At 8:04 a.m., a 39-year-old man was in the 700 block of East 60th Street, when a white SUV pulled up, and someone inside started shooting. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 11:01 a.m., an 18-year-old man was in an alley in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue, when someone shot him multiple times. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.