Man, 37, seriously hurt after being shot while driving in Greater Grand Crossing

A 37-year-old is in serious condition after an argument led to a shooting and crash Sunday night in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of East 75th Street.

According to Chicago police, the victim was arguing with an unknown man on the sidewalk.

After the victim was leaving the scene in a silver SUV, he drove past the unknown man, who pulled out a handgun and fired gunshots at the vehicle, hitting the victim twice in the leg and once in the arm.

The victim's SUV eventually stopped hitting a building.

Fire crews treated the victim, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

No arrests were made as of Monday.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.