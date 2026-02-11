Marimar Martinez, woman shot by Border Patrol in Chicago, to announce lawsuit

Marimar Martinez, the woman who was shot by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Chicago last fall, was set to announce a lawsuit along with her attorneys Wednesday.

Martinez was shot five times by a Border Patrol agent in the Brighton Park neighborhood in October.

She and her attorneys were set to announce a civil lawsuit at 11:30 a.m. downtown.

On Tuesday evening, bodycam videos of the moments surrounding Martinez's were released after a judge ruled they could be made public.

The three videos, each between 15 and 20 minutes long, show the scene before and after the Oct. 4 shooting, much of it lining up with what Martinez's attorney has maintained all along, after the federal government dropped its charges against her.

In one of the videos, the agents inside their vehicle are heard saying "we are boxed in" before their vehicle collided with another vehicle. Border Patrol Agent Charles Exum, who was behind the wheel, then exited the vehicle — and five shots were then heard. Video of the shooting by Exum was not shown.

A black GMC Envoy was then shown reversing and hitting another vehicle before leaving the scene.

Also released were images of the agent's vehicle and text messages by Exum. One text message read, "put that one in your book buddy," to which the responding message read, "good shootin, lol." He then replies, "gracias senior."

Martinez was shot five times in that incident. The Department of Homeland Security claimed she chased the agents and rammed her car into an agent's car during an immigration protest near Pershing Road and Kedzie Avenue, but nearly two months after she was shot, federal prosecutors dropped assault charges that had been filed against her.

Martinez's attorney said she began following the agents in her own car for about 15 minutes. She was honking her horn to alert the community of the presence of federal agents when her attorney said the agent deliberately swerved his SUV into her car.

A judge dismissed the charges against Martinez with prejudice, which prevents the government from filing them against her again.