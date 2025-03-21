Man sought by Chicago police accused of several arsons on North Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man accused of multiple arsons in the Edgewater neighborhood last year.

It happened between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 at the following locations:

1300 block of West Early Avenue

5600 block of North Ridge Avenue

5800 block of North Glenwood Avenue

The suspect was captured on surveillance video lighting trash he picked up from the street and tossing it into a garbage can before walking away on Early Avenue. He then lit another garbage can on fire on Glenwood Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a White man with medium-length hair and possibly a mustache. He was last seen wearing a long dark-colored coat, fedora hat, dark shoes with a white sole, and carrying a guitar case.

Residents are advised to support suspicious activity, make sure surveillance cameras are working and recording, and never pursue the assailant but instead provide police with information.

Anyone with information or who knows the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact Central Investigations Arson detectives at 312-746-7618 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.