Chicago shooting: Man shot while driving in Auburn Gresham

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is seriously hurt after being shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 8100 block of South Ashland Avenue around 3:22 a.m.

Chicago police say the 39-year-old victim was driving southbound on Ashland when three men fired shots from the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in serious condition.

No arrests were made.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

First published on March 23, 2023 / 6:27 AM

