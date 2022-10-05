Watch CBS News
Man shot during robbery on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot during a robbery in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police said around 6:12 a.m., the victim, 26, was standing outside, in the 7800 block of South Aberdeen Street, when four unknown suspects approached him.

The suspects demanded the victim's property at which time he complied. As the suspects walked away, one of them shot in the victim's direction – striking him in the right arm and foot, police say.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

First published on October 5, 2022 / 8:47 AM

