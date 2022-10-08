Man seriously wounded after being shot multiple times in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of North Keeler Avenue around 10:50 a.m.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said.

The victim self-transported to St. Anthony Hospital but was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.